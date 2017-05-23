Man facing charges for alleged stabbing murder of grandmother - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man facing charges for alleged stabbing murder of grandmother

ANACONDA -

21-year-old Tyler Smith is facing a charge for deliberate homicide after allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death.

Officers received a call from the victim's house, 64-year-old Vicki Smith, on May 22. A client was getting their hair done when she/he called to report an altercation. 

Police Chief Tim Barkell said a kitchen knife was the weapon used to kill Vicki Smith. 

The witness told officers that Smith was fighting with his grandmother and that she was allegedly yelling that he was stabbing her. 

When officers arrived, Smith had fled the scene.

He was later located at his mother's house where he was arrested.

Smith is being held at the Anaconda Jail.

No motive is yet known law enforcement tell us. 

