NRCC: all signs point to milder 2017 wildfire season

Snowfall and moisture levels in winter and spring are giving Montanans hope for a lighter wildfire season this year.

According to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center, all of the signs are now in place for mild wildfire conditions this summer.

On Monday, Meteorologist Michael Richmond is writing his monthly and seasonal outlook report from June-September, and said many of the territories from Billings westward are seeing some of the wettest springs they’ve ever recorded.

“We know that we've had a very good snowpack year, theres no drought in the region, which is a really big factor, not having any preexisting drought,” said Richmond. “We have some idea that the next month should see our temperatures remaining near average levels."

Of course, Richmond said as with any year, there will still be wildfires this coming season, but the conditions of 2017 represent similar conditions to 2009, when less than 100,000 acres were burned.

Richmond also pointed out that all of the extra fuels created this year could lead to a very active wildfire season in 2018.