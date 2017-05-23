Enrollment, tuition increase, new president on UM's Summer agenda

Summer may represent the end of school for a number of University of Montana students, but the staff is still working diligently on a number of concerns and issues.

Namely, questions of the schools budget and enrollment issues still remain, after several years of dropping enrollment, but who will run the helm is also a question that current Interim President Sheila Stearns looks to answer before the year is up.

Earlier in 2017, President Stearns announced an effort to begin a new recruitment plan, which will not only look for new students at the state, national, and international level, but will be as equally focused on retaining the students that are already at UM.

“It’s much more data based and digitally based, so that we're engaging the students of all ages, but particularly young students from ages 18 to 25, in ways that maybe we have not been quite as connected,” said Stearns.

Stearns also said the Montana Board of Regents will meet this week on Wednesday and Thursday, and the meeting will include a vote on whether or not to increase school tuition.

The new rate would be around $7000 per year, according to Stearns, a number she says is still economical compared to a majority of other colleges around the country.

“Many colleges and universities all around us, including publics, that charge anywhere from $12,000 to $15,000 to $25,000 to $45,000 for tuition,” Stearns said. “In that respect we are trying to restrain prices and yet make them reasonable enough to ensure quality."

As for the presidency, Stearns confirmed she will not be throwing her hat in for the permanent position this summer, as the search continues with candidates from all across the globe.

Stearns said the search will continue throughout the Summer, and said she’s aiming to welcome the new president to Missoula before the end of 2017.