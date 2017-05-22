Butte gets ready for Special Election

Three days till the Special Election and counties around Montana are getting ready.

Monday, Butte-Silver Bow county members are setting up polls and stations for the big day.

Butte-Silver Bow Clerk & Recorder Sally Hollis said a lot of people have been voting early because they want to leave town for Memorial Day.

"It's just a couple days before Memorial Day weekend. A lot of people are going to be out of town so they have been coming up voting early. But the absentee ballots we have had 10,000 go out,” said Hollis.

But the staff still expects a big crowd on Thursday in Butte Civic Center.

In fact, they are setting up over 50 booths in the civic center.

Hollis said during Thursday’s election people should remember to bring any form of identification when coming to the polls.

She also added if Butte locals forgot to register to vote, they can register at civic center.

But if you want to ditch the polls, you can still do Absentee Ballot, deadline is Wednesday afternoon.

Butte Civic Center & Ramsay voting hours are 7 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Voting hours for those areas around Butte like Rocker, Divide and Melrose polls will be noon to 8 P.M.