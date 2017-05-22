Butte gets ready for Special Election - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte gets ready for Special Election

BUTTE -

Three days till the Special Election and counties around Montana are getting ready.

 

Monday, Butte-Silver Bow county members are setting up polls and stations for the big day.

 

Butte-Silver Bow Clerk & Recorder Sally Hollis said a lot of people have been voting early because they want to leave town for Memorial Day.

 

"It's just a couple days before Memorial Day weekend. A lot of people are going to be out of town so they have been coming up voting early. But the absentee ballots we have had 10,000 go out,” said Hollis.

 

But the staff still expects a big crowd on Thursday in Butte Civic Center.

 

In fact, they are setting up over 50 booths in the civic center.

 

Hollis said during Thursday’s election people should remember to bring any form of identification when coming to the polls.

 

She also added if Butte locals forgot to register to vote, they can register at civic center.

 

But if you want to ditch the polls, you can still do Absentee Ballot, deadline is Wednesday afternoon.

 

Butte Civic Center & Ramsay voting hours are 7 A.M. to 8 P.M.

 

Voting hours for those areas around Butte like Rocker, Divide and Melrose polls will be noon to 8 P.M.

   

  • Hometown Proud: Ennis

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:52:43 GMT
    We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!
  • Shots fired on Broadway in Missoula

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:53:49 GMT

    Missoula Police confirm shots are fired at on West Broadway Monday morning. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

    Friday, May 19 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-05-19 21:16:26 GMT

    The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

  • Bernie Sanders LIVE Stream

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:43:17 GMT

    Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency. 

  • UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-05-19 23:36:58 GMT

    The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

  • Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

    Monday, May 22 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-05-22 20:01:42 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. 

  • Hundreds already planning to attend ceremony for Deputy Mason Moore

    Sunday, May 21 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-05-22 02:25:24 GMT

    As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.

