Community comes together to support first responders after Deputy's death

BOZEMAN -

Gallatin County officers say they are feeling the effect of losing one of their own, but the community has really come together to support those who protect us on a daily basis.

"Your emergency responders are having a tough time and this is a really tough week for everyone just has been a tough week for everyone a smile and a wave goes along way," said Sheriff Gootkin, Gallatin County Sheriffs’ Office.

From flowers to treats to thank yous,Sheriff Gootkin with the Gallatin County Sheriffs’ Office says law enforcement has received an outpour of support from the community in the Gallatin County.

“We're receiving emails, we’re receiving cards in the mail and lots of  food,” said Gootkin. “ We’ve had food every day just an incredible overwhelming support from the community has been fantastic.”

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says this tragedy has really brought together the community.

“The emotion and the horrible circumstances amazing and the heart wrenching feelings for the family and that's where a lot of that love is coming together it's been incredible that has been by far the Silver lining of this whole horrible situation

Even the officers with the Bozeman police who stand watch for 24 hours a day at Dahls Funeral Chapel where Moore's body is kept have had food dropped off to them.

"In the last two hours, we had more people stop by and give us a handshake and cupcakes and just the support that we need to have," said Rich McLane, Bozeman Police.

Rich McLane Deputy Chief of Police says this tragedy has made others put away their differences.

"This whole week is been nothing but a lot of handshakes and a lot of thank you's,” said McLane.  “The other day I ran into a guy that I arrested years ago he was like I know we’ve had our differences, but I really appreciate you and I'm sorry for your loss. Really that's really reaching down to give thanks. The time of tragedy is a time to have a supportive community and we definitely have it here."

Both agencies say the love they've received reminds them why they do what they do.

"The reason why we do this is because of all the fantastic people that live here it doesn't take long to figure that out,” said Gootkin.

"Well as an officer makes me really proud to be a part of this profession and pretty proud to be part of this community it's really awesome,” said McLane.

Sheriff Gootkin tells the community of first responders has really come together for Moore's funeral Tuesday. He said there will be over 87 agencies with over 652 first responders and that number keeps on rising.

