Hellgate Rifle Club aims for more than perfect bullzeyes

It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course. Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title.
After going 0-22 in 2014 the Sentinel Spartans softball squad rebuilt and now they are heading to the state tournament after beating rival Hellgate in a playoff. The Spartans took game one 10-0 and advanced to the tournament after winning game two 18-4. The Spartans were the three seed coming out of the west. The Class AA state softball tournament starts May 25th in Great Falls.
April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.
Missoula Police confirm shots are fired at on West Broadway Monday morning.
The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade
Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel.
As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
