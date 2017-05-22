Hellgate Rifle Club aims for more than perfect bullzeyes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hellgate Rifle Club aims for more than perfect bullzeyes

It’s a common sound that echoes throughout the Hellgate Rifle Club. But instead of aiming for cans, or trees, these shooters are aiming for something a lot harder to hit: the perfect 10.9 bullzeye. 

“there is that moment when it is perfect, the bull is lined up perfectly, and you just know that you shot a ten when you shoot it.” says Abby Donald, a junior from Hellgate High School.

Missoula, Montana is currently home to one of the best junior shooting teams in the entire country

And as Donald tells us, there is a reason the Hellgate Rifle Club is so good.

“We are a goofy team. We have fun. We joke around. But we are serious on the line” says Donald.

This year eight shooters are heading to the national championships in June. For Head Coach Trace Weisenburger, who started this team when he was in high school. the team has a metaphoric target on their backs, as the favorites. 

“It’s not like we are walking in a nobody anymore. We are walking in with the Hellgate Rifle jackets on, and people are looking at us saying ‘ooh, that is the team to beat’.” says Weisenburger. 

Hitting bullzeyes is not your normal extra-circular after school activity. While the targets might be 33 feet away, the real target is free money, college scholarships to shoot. 

(Alex Weisenburger / 16, Florence-Carlton High School)

“It has opened so many doors for me. I will probably go to college because of this, and that is amazing.” says Alex Weisenburger, Trace’s niece.

“One coach said if you decide to come to our university, you have a spot on the team. and I went nuts” says Ibby Lorentz, a junior at Seeley-Swan High School.

So with all eyes on the bullzeyes during the national championships, Coach Weisenburger hopes his rifle club team members will earn their “shot”

“My goal is college scholarships. I want to take these kids places.” says Weisenburger.

