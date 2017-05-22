Shots fired in Missoula; 3 in custody, 1 injured

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in Missoula that sent one person to the hospital.



Missoula County Undersheriff Rick Maricelli says three people are in custody after a shooting that happened inside a vehicle on Monday morning.



Maricelli tells the Missoulian a plumber at Mountain Supply Co. heard what he thought were two loud backfires at about 8:30 a.m. He went outside, saw a pickup truck driving off and found two shell casings. He called 911.



Officers soon spotted the pickup near a convenience store. An approaching deputy saw that one of the occupants had a gun. Maricelli says the people in the truck began fighting and the gun went off.



A man was injured and taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.



This story has been corrected to show Rick Maricelli is the undersheriff.

5/22/2017 11:56:16 AM (GMT -6:00)