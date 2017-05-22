Shots fired in Missoula; 3 in custody, 1 injured - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Shots fired in Missoula; 3 in custody, 1 injured

By Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in Missoula that sent one person to the hospital.
    
Missoula County Undersheriff Rick Maricelli says three people are in custody after a shooting that happened inside a vehicle on Monday morning.
    
Maricelli tells the Missoulian a plumber at Mountain Supply Co. heard what he thought were two loud backfires at about 8:30 a.m. He went outside, saw a pickup truck driving off and found two shell casings. He called 911.
    
Officers soon spotted the pickup near a convenience store. An approaching deputy saw that one of the occupants had a gun. Maricelli says the people in the truck began fighting and the gun went off.
    
A man was injured and taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
    
This story has been corrected to show Rick Maricelli is the undersheriff.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

