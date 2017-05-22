LIVE STREAM: Deputy Mason Moore's memorial

Services for Deputy Mason Moore will streamed LIVE HERE at 11:00 am on May 23.

-----------

Deputy Moore was killed in the line of service May 16. Co-workers and friends describe Moore as a superhero, the type of man who sought out ways to help people in his community. A husband and father of three, Fire Chief Keith Aune said Deputy Moore split his time between his family, the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office and the fire department.

From the stories told by co-workers and those close to him, Deputy Moore is described as valuing his faith, family and service.