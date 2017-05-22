Hometown Proud Bigfork: opening night at Bigfork Playhouse nears

May 22nd marks the first day of rehearsals for all those involved with the Bigfork Summer Playhouse.

In its 58th season, the Playhouse is rehearsing for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Mamma Mia, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dream Coat and The Drowsy Chaperone for this summer season.

Scott Siedl, Director of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers tells us the rehearsal process isn’t easy for the actors. The actors are simultaneously rehearsing for Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Mamma Mia. Then once they’re done with those two they will start rehearsing for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dream Coat and The Drowsy Chaperone.

Siedl says, “Then once those open they'll start rehearsal for their third show which is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dream Coat, and once that's open they jump into their fourth show."

These long hours don’t seem to bother returning actress Kelly Kapour. Originally from Charlotte North Carolina Kapour was hired after the staff at Bigfork Summer Playhouse saw her audition at Southern Eastern Theater Conference. The friendships made and the beauty of Montana brought Kapour back out for a second season.

Kapour explains, “I came out last summer and I fell in love with Bigfork and Montana and I'm back for round 2."

Fellow cast member Brittany Ambler tells us she’s anxious to start rehearsals, but tells us the entire cast and crew are like an extended family.

Ambler explains, “The actors live together and then the costume designers live together and the technicians and live together too."

Housing is provided for all the actors within walking distance from the theater.

Both Ambler and Kapour have starring roles in Mamma Mia and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dream Coat. Kapour will play Sophie in Mamma Mia and Ambler will play the narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dream Coat

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers opens June 10th and Mamma Mia opens shortly after June 13th.