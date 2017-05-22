Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Details: ABC FOX Montana to LIVE stream memorial of Deputy Mason Moore

ABC FOX Montana as well as our partners in Billings at KULR and Great Falls with KFBB will be LIVE streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore on our SWX channel. Our stations have been given the special opportunity to bring you coverage of the event. 

We will also be LIVE streaming on abcfoxmontana.com, Kulr8.com and KFBB.com as well as on Facebook.

SWX can be found in your market on the following channels.

City        -              OTA       -              Charter

Billings                  8.2                          503

Missoula              23.3                        199

Kalispell                23.3                        199

Butte                     18.3                        199

Bozeman:            28.3                        199

Great Falls           5.3                          199

Helena                  21.3                        199

Below is a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office about events leading up to the memorial.

Here is a list of events scheduled to take place Tuesday.

TOWNSEND: Beginning at 8:30 am Deputy Moore will be escorted through town. Members of the public who want to view the escort are encouraged to do so on Broadway Street. Please park on side streets.

The vehicle procession is for family and by invitation only. It will travel south on Highway 287 and east on Interstate 90 to Belgrade. The escort will enter Belgrade through the Airport Interchange.

Jackrabbit Lane will be closed between West Main and Cruiser Lane Tuesday morning.

Expect significant traffic delays prior to the service as the procession moves through Belgrade from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, especially at Airway Boulevard and Frontage Road.

BELGRADE:  Deputy Moore’s service is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am and will be live-streamed from the church.  Due to limited seating the church service is reserved for family, invited friends, and local responders.  The public is encouraged to go to the Belgrade Special Events Center and Three Forks High School.

Parking for the Special Events Center will be open at 9:00 and can be accessed from Main to Grogan to the Grogan lot.  Look for volunteer flaggers.

Following Tuesday’s service, at approximately 2:00 pm, Deputy Moore will be escorted by a large number of law enforcement and fire vehicles from Belgrade on the Frontage Road to Three Forks High School.

This vehicle procession is limited to public safety vehicles and family, by invitation only.

The public is encouraged to line Main Street in Belgrade west of Jackrabbit Lane at approximately 1:30 to pay their respects as the procession moves through town.

Parking will be available on the old Plum Creek property west of Jackrabbit and south of Main Street. Park at the north end of the lot, closest to Arden Drive. Please do not block the coffee hut.

FRONTAGE ROAD:  Due to the large number of vehicles and limited capacity of Frontage Road, please park on side roads and not on the Frontage Road between Belgrade, Manhattan, and Three Forks if you wish to view the procession.

MANHATTAN: Traffic through Manhattan to Three Forks between 1:30 pm and 3:00 pm will be delayed during the procession.

For those who wish to view the procession in Manhattan from Main Street, please park on side streets and keep Main clear.

THREE FORKS: Those who wish to view the procession in Three Forks should be in place by approximately 2:30 pm.

Please park your vehicles on the south side of Highway 2, along the golf course.

Deputy Moore will lie in state at Three Forks High until 5:00pm.

“This event is all about family,” says Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin. “Deputy Moore leaves behind his family along with his brothers and sisters from law enforcement and the fire service.”

“This is how we honor our fallen brother,” says Sheriff Gootkin. “We deeply appreciate the public’s support as we all work through our grief at the loss of Mason.”

You can also call the Help Center with questions: 586-3333.

