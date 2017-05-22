St. Ignatius man arrested after hit-and-run death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

St. Ignatius man arrested after hit-and-run death

By Associated Press

POLSON, Mont. (AP) - A 47-year-old St. Ignatius man has been arrested after a bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in a hit-and-run crash on a rural road southeast of St. Ignatius.
    
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell says 73-year-old Nick J. Herak of the St. Ignatius area died of the injuries he suffered in the collision Sunday morning.
    
Bell says Douglas Calvin Charlo was arrested on suspicion of negligent vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

