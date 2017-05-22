St. Ignatius man arrested after hit-and-run death

Bernie Sanders is making his return to Montana this weekend to campaign for congressional candidate Rob Quist. The last time Sanders was here to campaign was during his bid for presidency.

The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade

We took the whole team to Ennis this May to explore the rivers, the skies and of course the food. We were met by a ton of local kids and parents in this great Montana town. Check it out!