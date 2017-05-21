Hundreds already planning to attend ceremony for Deputy Mason Moore

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, plans are well underway for Tuesday’s memorial service for Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy Mason Moore.

As of Sunday May 21st, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.

“We are grateful for all of the love and support regarding Deputy Moore’s memorial service,” says Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin. “The family wants to ensure that anyone interested in attending the service will be accommodated and we are working hard to make that happen.”

“There will be plenty of room at several locations for the public to view Mason’s memorial. Just be sure to leave plenty of time for parking at each of the venues.”

Tuesday’s events will begin in Townsend at 8:30 am with a procession of agencies escorting Deputy Moore through town. Members of the public who want to view the procession are encouraged to line Broadway Street.

The procession will then travel south on Highway 287 and Interstate 90 to Belgrade for Deputy Moore’s service at the Bridge Church.

The service will be live-streamed from the church to the Belgrade Special Events Center, and Three Forks High School, as well as on-line.

The public is encouraged to view the service at the Special Events Center and Three Forks High.

Parking for the Special Events Center can be accessed from Main to Grogan to the Grogan lot. Look for volunteer flaggers.

Parking for the Three Forks venue will be available at several locations in town with shuttle buses that will run to and from the school. Please allow 30 to 40 minutes travel time to and from the school.

The public needs to be aware that there will be significant traffic delays prior to the service as the procession moves through Belgrade at approximately 10:00 am to 11:00 am, especially at Airway Boulevard and Frontage Road.

Following Tuesday’s service, at approximately 2:00 pm, Deputy Moore’s body will be escorted by a large number of law enforcement and fire vehicles from Belgrade on the Frontage Road to Three Forks High School where Moore will lie in state until 5:00 pm.

The public is encouraged to line Main Street in Belgrade west of Jackrabbit Lane at approximately 1:30 to pay their respects as the procession moves through town. Parking will be available on the old Plum Creek property west of Jackrabbit and south of Main Street.

Once again, traffic on the Frontage Road through Manhattan to Three Forks will be delayed during the procession, especially at the Jackrabbit and Main intersection.

Also with more than 300 vehicles in the procession on Frontage Road, expect substantial traffic delays at that time. For those who wish to view the procession from the roadside, please park on side roads and not on Frontage Road itself.

In Manhattan, the procession will pass down Main Street. Please park on side streets in Manhattan, leaving Main clear for the procession.

The procession is expected to arrive in Three Forks at approximately 3:00pm. Once again, members of the public who wish to view the procession are encouraged to park on the south side of Highway 287, along the golf course.

Deputy Moore will lie in state at Three Forks High until 5:00pm.

Law enforcement officers will then maintain a constant vigil over Deputy Moore’s body at Dahl Funeral Home in Bozeman until his interment in South Carolina.

“We appreciate the public’s patience at this time,” says Sheriff Gootkin. “It’s important for us to honor Mason and his family. We realize this will be a significant event for Broadwater and Gallatin Counties. We encourage the public to help us pay our respects to Mason on Tuesday.”