41st Annual Maggotfest could be biggest ever

From May 19th to May 21st, not only did the Fort Missoula Regional Park host one of Missoula’s most well-known sporting tournaments of the year, but it might have been the biggest year ever for the tournament.

Less than a month after the park opened, the 41st Annual Maggotfest welcomed more than 48 teams worth of rugby players to Missoula, the first time the event has hosted more than its regular 36 teams.

That boost in attendance comes from the brand new fields at Fort Missoula that opened on April 29th, and is already showing signs of potential for the tournament to grow in the future.

Maggotfest is known throughout Missoula as one of the town’s biggest party weekends, but Jason Schmidt— this year’s Fest Chair— said the entire event draws increasingly more attention each year from teams that literally span the globe.

“We’ve had teams from England, New Zealand, Australia come in the past, and we’ve got a team that might come from Japan that might come next year or the year after,” said Schmidt. “We’ve got a lot of high level play that comes in from all over the country, Canada, and they come and they play really good rugby.”

Before 2017, games were spread out across Missoula, wherever they could fit, but Schmidt said Fort Missoula’s new community park feels like a perfect fit to host thousands of rugby players and their fans for years to come.

“The fields are excellent, some of the best I’ve ever played on, and its nice that its all next to each other, and not intermingled with softball fields,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got seven full-sized fields and we used the artificial turf as well.”

John Oetinger, the Maggotfest Fixtures Chair, said a study was filed in 1988 that showed a 36-team event would feed approximately $750,000 into Missoula’s economy each year, but that the new 48-team structure could lift that annual total up to $2 million annually.