In Butte: Quist, Sanders focus campaign on health care reform

Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.

Quist emphasized his stance on keeping public lands accessible for Montanans. The happiest people he knows, Quist said, are those who spend time in Montana's nature.

Following the previous rally, he went on to echoed his concerns about the American Health Care Act, which he refers to as the "Un-American Healthcare Plan."

People shouldn't have to file bankruptcy for health issues, Quist said, and women should be able to control their health decisions. This is why he would not defund Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood has been a hot button issue in Montana as well as the rest of the nation. Democrats have been fighting to keep legislation away from women's healthcare decisions, while republicans have argued that Americans should not be forced to fund an organization that provides abortions - that there are other options for women who need care.

Like in Missoula, Sanders supported Quist's stance going a step further to discuss why he believes basic healthcare for everyone is a right not a privilege.

"If Canada, Germany, United Kingdom and every other major country on earth can guarantee healthcare then why can't the United States?" Sanders asked the crowd.

Quist says he knows running for Montana's lone congressional seat is a challenge, but he's willing to accept.

Greg Gianforte's campaign adamantly opposed that Quist is the right man for the job. Gianforte's campaign spokesperson wrote to us. which says, in part, "Rob Quist would bring a different moral compass’ to Washington. The problem is Rob Quist’s moral compass is always pointed to his own self-interests..." (full statement here)

The people will decide in the end who is worthy of the seat on May 25.