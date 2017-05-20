Sanders: Quist will change status quo in D.C.

Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.

With approximately 2,500 people in the Adams Center, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders addressed the state of the country and Montana's foreseen role.

"Bottom line is that we cannot continue having a Congress that is funded by millionaires and billionaires and which every single day is doing the bidding of the wealthiest people in this country," Sanders said to loud applause.

He continued that the issues in this country - he listed President Trump's ties to Russia, the firing of former FBI director James Comey and the info Trump possibly shared with Russia - are part of a dangerous status quo.

This status quo, Sanders explained, is a dying middle class as the wealthy pull more power.

One of the biggest concerns for Sanders and Quist is the GOP's plan for healthcare. Sanders called the bill "anti-American," citing that 142,000 Montanans could lose coverage.

"This isn’t a bill about healthcare," Sanders said. "It’s a huge tax break for the wealthy."

The American Health Care Act passed the House on May 4.

Healthcare, he argues, is not a privilege but a right and Americans are behind the trend on this. Universal healthcare is available in such countries like Germany, France, Canada and England.

Republicans rebuff universal healthcare for a multitude of reasons, one of the biggest being many don't believe others should have to foot the bill for universal healthcare through taxes.

Sanders came back to the argument that the GOP's answer to healthcare is really financial benefits for the wealthy.

“Rob will be one of the few in congress to have the guts to take on the greed of pharmaceuticals," Sanders said.

At its core Sanders' speech revolved around keeping money from corrupting politics. Quist's campaign is a "people's campaign" Sanders believes. The grassroots movement, he said, has been funded by the people with most donations coming in at less than $200.

“I don’t want to make you nervous," he said toward the end, "but the eyes of the country are on Montana’s future.”

The country is waiting to see, Sanders explained, if Montanans will take on "the trusts and money that are trying to buy the election."

The election is a week away and both Quist and Sanders urged people to go out and vote with a friend.