Bernie Sanders visits the Treasure State, stumps for Rob Quist

Bernie Sanders visits the Treasure State, stumps for Rob Quist

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has made his way to the Treasure State to help stump for Rob Quist. Quist is the Democratic candidate running for Montana’s Lone Congressional House Seat.

Sanders and Quist will start their day in Missoula at 11 a.m. before heading to Butte and then Billings.

The event in Missoula will take place at the Adams Center at the University of Montana. In Butte the rally will start at 3 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center before closing out in Billings at 8:30 p.m. at the MetroPark’s Expo Center. Sanders and Quist will then head to Bozeman on Sunday for a final rally at MSU.

Event planners are expecting bigger turnouts for Bernie Sanders then both Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr.

This is Bernie Sanders second trip to Big Sky Country in as many years. Last year Sanders visited the state while campaigning for President.

