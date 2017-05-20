Bernie Sanders visits the Treasure State, stumps for Rob Quist

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has made his way to the Treasure State to help stump for Rob Quist. Quist is the Democratic candidate running for Montana’s Lone Congressional House Seat.
Sanders and Quist will start their day in Missoula at 11 a.m. before heading to Butte and then Billings.
The event in Missoula will take place at the Adams Center at the University of Montana. In Butte the rally will start at 3 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center before closing out in Billings at 8:30 p.m. at the MetroPark’s Expo Center. Sanders and Quist will then head to Bozeman on Sunday for a final rally at MSU.
Event planners are expecting bigger turnouts for Bernie Sanders then both Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr.
This is Bernie Sanders second trip to Big Sky Country in as many years. Last year Sanders visited the state while campaigning for President.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Friday, May 19 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:34:19 GMT
A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton. Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit. MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carr...
