Madison River offers some of the world's best fishing

The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore.
A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore.