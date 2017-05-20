Madison River offers some of the world's best fishing

The Madison River valley is well known for it outdoor activities, but perhaps what Ennis and the valley are most known for is its world-class fly fishing.

Hailing from Pomona, California, outfitter Brian Rosenberg first visited Ennis in 1996, and immediately he knew that's where he needed to be.

"All I did for the next few years was figure out how I could get to Ennis," said Rosenberg. "To be there full time, work, try to make a living. It happened, but it took a few years."

Brian made the move to Ennis in 1999, and has been guiding and outfitting anglers since 2001. He calls the Madison River his favorite place to fish, and had too many reasons to really say why exactly that is.

"It's a really diverse river," said Rosenberg. "There's great dry fly fishing, there's great nymph fishing, the fish counts, hard to beat the scenery, lots of water so there's lots of different water to fish here."

And while the fishing on the Madison is world-class, Brian says the fishing community is second to none.

"I just sort of fell in love with the valley, and then pretty quickly realized how much fishing knowledge there is here," he said. "So as a budding angler, a young angler, it was a phenomenal place to land."

Adding to the Madison's appeal is Ennis' close-knit community.

"You recognize most faces, whether they're recreational anglers, guides, people who are just floating and having a good time," said Rosenberg. "You just tend to see a lot of the same faces day in and day out, so it's a very friendly place."

And on the river, Brian says there's something for everyone.

"It really just lends to what people might want to find for themselves, an out of the way spot, the camaraderie of seeing other anglers and seeing other people catch fish."

And while Brian keeps busy with his dogs, gardening, and guiding, he always finds time to hit the river.

"I would say, if I'm fishing two to three days a week I'm doing pretty good, with the house chores and all the honey-do list stuff," said Rosenberg. "And then there's plenty of times when you might get out there five or six days a week."