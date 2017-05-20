Ennis man takes visitors to explore the skies

Now normally people explore the great outdoors of ennis from the ground but ABC FOX Montana got a different perspective up 10,000 feet, while learning more about one Ennis pilot who gets to meet visitors from all over who want to explore the state.

"We get people from all over the world who come in here," said Troy Hunter, Choice Aviation Pilot. "Coming from as far away as New York, Argentina and Alaska. Just all over the country they come to fly, fish, hunt and ski do whatever they can in this part of the state.”

Troy hunter has been flying for ten years He says he loves being apart of others memories.

"It's just a really cool experience to get it to interact with people and see their stories where they're from," said Hunter.

While flying me over Ennis and the mountains, Hunter says flying gives people a whole new perspective that many don't usually get.

"They really like to get out and hike and you can spend a whole day hiking and you cover 10 to 15 miles,”said Hunter.“You can only see a corner and state, but when you get in the air and you climb 12,000 feet you can pretty much see the whole valley and just an hour or so."

Troy's says his favorite part about flying is the feeling he gets flying over the mountains.

"It’s just very peaceful and very calm,”said Hunter. “I just think it's one of the most picturesque places in Montana you got the beautiful mountains right here you have a lot of access to recreation fishing, hiking and hunting it's kind of the best of everything right here In Madison county."

As tourism grows he says more and more people use choice aviation to explore the area.

"This airport is a big asset to the community, it is currently one of the fastest-growing airports in the state with about 30% growth in the last four years."

Hunter says he understand why so many people take to the skies in Montana.

"You can't find a better spot to fly," said Hunter.

To learn more about Choice Aviation you can click here.