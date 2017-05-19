UPDATE: Montana Raceway Track is here to stay

The future of Montana Raceway Park has been in question, but we spoke with the General Manager of Thornton Motorsports LLC Giles Thornton who says the tracks are here to stay.

Currently, the land that the Montana Raceway Park sits on is zoned as Agriculture 40, which is illegal and because of this, the company is requesting re zoning to Residential 1.

The Residential 1 application submitted to the Flathead Zoning and Planning Board appear to show 57 housing units moving in place of the Raceway Park, General Manager Thornton explains the company has control over what to do or not to do with the units.

Thornton explains, "We as Thornton Motorsports LLC, have the option to start building houses or not, to keep the race track or not.” He goes onto explain, “We own all 57 lots and as long as we don't sell off any of the lots, we have all the say in when we want to start building or if we want to start building."

This is good news for Kalispell resident Cammeron Fedor, who tells us he would be devastated if the Montana Raceway Park went away. After a long day at work, Fedor wants to have fun and enjoy some entertainment.

Fedor explains, “Wells that's going to suck because in Montana there's not enough to do, there's not a lot of entertainment. If someone wins tickets on the radio, or gets tickets and they want to go see something, they usually want to see Raceway Park, because that's all we really have."

We also spoke with Flathead County Planning Board member Kevin Lake, who suggested the re zoning to Res1, and even Lake wants the tracks to stay.

Lake has been in the Flathead Valley since 1995, and considers the Flathead home.

Lake tells us, "Honestly, I would love to see the Racetrack stay there."

So for right now it looks like the Montana Raceway Tracks are here to stay.