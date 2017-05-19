New funeral details for Deputy Mason Moore

Townsend, MT – The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23. The service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade and will be live-streamed at the Belgrade Events Center, 220 Spooner Road, Belgrade, or the Three Forks High School Gym, 210 East Neal Street, Three Forks. Parking for the Events Center will open at 9:30; take Main to Grogan and approach the parking lot from that side to avoid conflict with the procession. Deputy Moore will lie in state at the Three Forks Gym during the reception following the procession, approximately 3:00 until 5:00.

Planning is underway for the ceremony and public safety procession following the service. It is a joint effort between two dozen local, state and federal agencies, including Broadwater, Lewis and Clark, and Gallatin County Sheriff’s Offices, Belgrade Police Department, Central Valley Fire, Three Forks Fire, Big Sky Fire, Montana Highway Patrol, Forest Service, and DNRC.

For more information visit readygallatin.com/funeral or call the Help Center at 586-3333.

Donations are greatly appreciated for Deputy Moore’s family. These places are approved by the family:

-Opportunity Bank, Townsend (406) 266-3137

-Bridge Church, Belgrade GoFundMe Deputy Mason Moore’s Memorial

-Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. Checks can be mailed to 34 W. Sixth Avenue, Suite 2E, Helena, MT. Credit card donations can be made by calling (406) 443-5669.

-Stockman Bank, Helena, has started an educational fund for Deputy Moore’s children. (406) 447-9000

-Dahl’s Funeral Home has started a fund to pay for the family to travel to South Carolina for the burial. Go to dahlcares.com, to Mason Moore Obituary and click Donate Now.

For any questions about donations, call Trudy Soothwich at (406) 549-9153.