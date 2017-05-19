One killed in Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton

A 22-year-old female from Tuscon, Arizona is dead following a Thursday night crash on 1-90 near Clinton.

Montana Highway Patrol says the two-vehicle accident happened just before 8 p.m. in the westbound lanes of mile-marker 131 near the Bearmouth exit.

MHP reports the 22 year old was driving eastbound on 1-90 when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her Honda and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided with a Camry carrying two people. One of those people, an 81-year-old female, was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with injuries.

Roads were clear and dry. MHP says alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected. Everybody involved was wearing a seat-belt.

This accident is still under investigation.