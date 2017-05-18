Ennis man is helping others enjoy Montana's beautiful outdoors - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Ennis man is helping others enjoy Montana's beautiful outdoors

ENNIS -

Our hometown proud tour continues, our Cassie Schirm went to Shedhorn sports in Ennis, to introduce us to a man who's spent his life helping others enjoy Montana's beautiful outdoors.  

For over 36 years, Shedhorn sports has been gearing up for outdoor enthusiast and they don't plan on stopping any time soon.

"It's going to be a family business,” said Rob Gallentine, Owner of Shedhorn Sports. “It's going to be around forever, we are 36 years and still going."

Rob Gallentine started Shedhorn Sports out of a hardware store and turned his dream into a reality.

"There hasn't been a day that I've woken up and not wanting to go to work," said Gallentine.

Gallentine says his passion and work goes hand in hand. 

"I was outside all the time my whole life I definitely have a passion for hunting and fishing," said Gallentine.

His favorite part about being outside is the feeling he gets when he’s out in nature.

"Being out there in this place you just crave it,” said Gallentine. “It makes you work hard so you can actually get there and enjoy it. You can play as hard as you work and come back to work all dressed up."

Gallentine says this location is what draws people to his store from all over.

"Summers are getting busier and busier and there's a lot of tourism happening,” said Gallentine. “The Madison Valley is a great recreation playground so with hunting, fishing and camping it's all right here."

That's why he and his family chose Ennis to start the shop.

"This is a very unique town, I don't think you find many like it around everybody that comes here says man I would love to live here," said Gallentine.

His favorite part of the job is hearing all the stories.

"There's a lot of bear stories out here and there's going to be more overtime,” said Gallentine. 

“You always hear the fishing stories, the hunting stories and the pack trips. “So yeah it's a great part of it."

Shedhorn Sports brings Outdoor enthusiasts from all over the US that flock to Ennis for their annual August Rendezvous tradition where all of these guns will be on sale in Ennis August 17th through the 20th.

Remember ABC FOX Montana is taking our show on the road to Ennis where we will be live and local broadcasting from the heart of main street at 5:30.

    

