Heavy snow causes damage in Butte

Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.
The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page details about the funeral for Deputy Mason Moore.
Law enforcement responded to a fatal crash at midnight at Rocky Mountain Road by Morgan Lane near Belgrade. A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was killed in the single vehicle accident.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
