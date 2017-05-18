Heavy snow causes damage in Butte

The snow still lingers in and around the Butte area.

Wednesday, Homestake Pass closed due to a winter storm moving through Montana.

Now that the storm has passed the snow is still causing troubles for those in Butte.

Heavy wet snow caused trees to fall in neighborhoods and left one nursery with some damaged plants.

Ruby Anderson, Manager at Wagner Nursery & Landscape trying to save her plants from heavy snowfall was impossible.

"There was no way we could have moved all these plants inside. We just don't have space,” said Anderson.

Anderson said they have to wait for the snow to melt and then try to fix the damage.

"The roses here you can see some damage, you can see where the snow has kind of broken the stems off. We are just going to simply go and trim,” said Anderson.

But Anderson said she relieved her plants in the greenhouse are still safe.

As for trees around the Mining City, there were several that broke and fell.

Jennifer Kerns, Operations Assistant at Butte Road Division said trees fell on Moulton Rd. and near Atherton.

She said the county was there to help those neighborhoods.

"But Butte-Silver Bow went out, cut the trees and moved them to the edge of the road. So the actual drivers will be able to pass through all of the roads,” said Kerns.

Luckily, no one was injured and those downed trees were removed from roads in no time.