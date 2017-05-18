Future of Montana Raceway unknown

On May 10th the Flathead Planning Board met to make a recommendation to the Flathead County Commissioners to move forward with an application to replace the Montana Raceway Park. In its place, 57 new single family housing units.

The application proposed by Thornton Motorsports LLC was submitted on September 9th, 2016. According to the documents obtained, some improvements that will be made to the area include paved roads, access to cable TV, telephones and electric. Residents with children would attend Whitefish Schools.

Final approval goes before the County Commissioners on June 8th. They will decide whether to move the reconstruction forward. While Raceway Motors has scheduled races for this season and next, phase 1 of reconstruction could begin as soon as 2020.

We reached out to Thornton Motorsports LLC for a comment and have not heard back.