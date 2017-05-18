Memorial Service is set for Deputy Moore

A memorial service is set for Tuesday in Belgrade for fallen Deputy Mason Moore. Deputy Moore was shot and killed Tuesday morning when conducting a routine traffic stop.

The funeral will take place at the Bridge at Belgrade Church at 11 a.m. Not all of the details have been released but Sheriff Brian Gootkin says they will be releasing a full agenda tomorrow.

At the service there will be a 21 gun salute, a final dispatch call and bagpipes included. Thousands of people are expected to attend and Sheriff Gootkin says that law enforcement from Canada will even be in Belgrade for the service.

Gootkin says that when an officer makes the ultimate sacrifice, they have to make it right.

"It's for the family, everything is for the honor of that deputy and there family. So right now there are a lot of people working behind the scenes to plan, to figure out all of the details and that's a lot of work to make sure they are taken care of. So the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office and the family doesn't have to worry about any of those details,"said Sheriff Gootkin.

To accommodate for the large amount of people, Sheriff Gootkin says that they plan to simulcast the service to different event centers. The exact locations for those centers have yet to be determined, but they are looking into the Belgrade Event Center and Three Forks High School.

If you would like to make a donation then click here.

Sheriff Gootkin says to be careful for scams. If anyone calls asking for money for Deputy Moore, Sheriff Gootkin says to tell them no and then report it.