Third annual Give Big initiative raises over $700,000 in Gallatin County

Courtesy Give Big

On May 4th and 5th, neighbors from all over Gallatin County came together for the third annual Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraiser, the largest day of giving in the community’s history.

The event, which is live for 24 hours, had 168 participating nonprofits and was supported by countless volunteers and local businesses. Over 3,600 generous donors in Gallatin County and beyond blew away the $500,000 goal by raising over $700,000 in just 24 hours!

In just three years, the Bozeman Area Community Foundation has helped the community raise over $1,370,000 for 168 nonprofits throughout Gallatin County during the Give Big initiative.

“The Community Foundation was amazed by our community’s support of Give Big this year! Often, it’s hard to understand our individual impact when we support nonprofits we care about most. However, during Give Big, community members can see that our collective impact as a community can be greater than our support alone,” said Bridget Wilkinson, Executive Director of the Bozeman Area Community Foundation.

This year, people of all ages supported Give Big. One student, Jamie Taylor, from Sacajawea Middle School, hosted a table at school to encourage his peers to donate to his favorite nonprofit during Give Big. Other community members raised awareness of our nonprofit community by writing postcards, sharing information about their favorite nonprofits on social media and hosting Donor Lounges, or places that people could donate, in partnership with local businesses.

A few changes to this year’s giving day contributed to the initiative's success. After technical issues last year, a new online platform ran smoothly for nonprofits and facilitated online giving in a user-friendly and accessible manner. The time frame of the giving day was also changed to a 6 pm to 6 pm time frame, instead of midnight to midnight, to facilitate greater opportunities for the community to give. Lastly, this year’s Give Big saw greater participation from communities outside Bozeman making the day a true county-wide event.

“Every year, we’re humbled by the outpouring of support for our local nonprofit community during Give Big. Without our hard-working nonprofit partners, generous community members and local businesses, this initiative simply would not be possible!” said Wilkinson.