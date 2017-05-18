Funeral for Deputy Moore to be held in Belgrade

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office posted details to their Facebook page about the funeral for Deputy Mason Moore.

Plans are still being made and at this time and the location hasn't been released, but the funeral will take place Tuesday May 23 in Belgrade.

They additionally added a list of hotels where rooms are blocked. To get the rates attached, provide "Deputy Moore" when making reservations.

We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.

Hotels with blocked rooms:

Grantree Inn at 1325 N. 7th st, Bozeman. The number is (406)587-5261. They have 20 rooms blocked each night at $69/night

Holiday Inn at 5 E. Baxter Ln, Bozeman. The number is (406)587-4561. They have 20 rooms blocked each night at $69/night

Days Inn at 1321 N. 7th, Bozeman. The number is (406)587-5251. They have 10 rooms blocked each night at $69.99 (2 doubles) $79.99 (2 queens)

The following are locations where donations can be made to the Moore family:

Opportunity Bank in Townsend, MT (406) 266-3137

Stockman Bank in Helena, MT (educational fund for Deputy Moore's children) (406) 447-9000

Bridge Church in Belgrade, MT (406) 388-2004

Montana Sheriff/Peace Officer Association (406) 443-5669

A reminder: a scam has been going around where a call is pretending to be collecting funds over the phone for Deputy Moore's family. Do not give this person your credit card number.