Rural Fire District responds to fire at Roseburg Forest Products

Missoula Rural Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire at Roseburg Forest Products on May 17. Initial arriving engines suspected the fire to be in the sawdust barn at the east end of the plant, but it ended up being in an exterior sawdust silo next to the barn.

The Roseburg Fire Brigade was already applying water to the fire when MRFD and MFD fire crews arrived. Numerous tactics were deployed to extinguish the fire including hose streams and controlled evacuation of the product from the silo.

At one point, there was concern that the fire had spread to an adjacent structure, but firefighters, through physical examination and thermal imaging cameras, confirmed that the fire was isolated to the silo.

Fire crews remained on scene until 8:37pm extinguishing hot spots, and then the scene was turned back over to Roseburg for monitoring throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries were reported.