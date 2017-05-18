Tribes fighting pipeline drop appeal but battle continues

After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore .

The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.

Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...