Tribes fighting pipeline drop appeal but battle continues - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tribes fighting pipeline drop appeal but battle continues

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By BLAKE NICHOLSON
Associated Press
    
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - American Indian tribes who are still fighting the Dakota Access pipeline in court have dropped an appeal of a federal judge's decision that allowed final construction to proceed.
    
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in early March refused to stop completion of the pipeline based on the claims of Sioux tribes that it threatens water they consider sacred.
    
The Cheyenne River Sioux appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. That court refused an emergency order stopping oil from flowing. The pipeline is now filled with oil and ready to begin commercial operations in two weeks.
    
With oil already in the line, Cheyenne River attorneys in late April submitted a motion to voluntarily dismiss their claim in the appeals court, and the motion was granted Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:18:53 GMT

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

    Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:50:32 GMT

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

    The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information.  

  • Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:08 AM EDT2017-05-18 12:08:08 GMT

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

  • The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

    The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-05-18 01:57:47 GMT
    Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...
    Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river. John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years." The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year. "But yeah,...

  • Fallen Deputy Moore is remembered as a superhero

    Fallen Deputy Moore is remembered as a superhero

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:07:01 GMT

    From a family man to someone who would give you his shirt off his back three fork residents say 42-year-old Mason Moore will be very missed in the community. 

    From a family man to someone who would give you his shirt off his back three fork residents say 42-year-old Mason Moore will be very missed in the community. 

  • Single fatal car accident near Belgrade

    Single fatal car accident near Belgrade

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 16:45:33 GMT

    Law enforcement responded to a fatal crash at midnight at Rocky Mountain Road by Morgan Lane near Belgrade. A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was killed in the single vehicle accident. 

    Law enforcement responded to a fatal crash at midnight at Rocky Mountain Road by Morgan Lane near Belgrade. A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was killed in the single vehicle accident. 

  • Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

    Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:56:29 GMT

    The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. 

    The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.