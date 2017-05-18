Jury: Landlord wrongly demanded deposit for service dog

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A federal jury in Montana has awarded $31,000 in damages to a Bozeman woman who said her landlord required a $1,000 deposit to keep her service dog.



The Department of Justice says jurors in Butte on Wednesday found that Jaclyn Katz, owner of Service Realty LLC in Bozeman, violated the Fair Housing Act by requiring Kristen Newman pay the deposit.



Court records say Newman has physical and mental disabilities due to a traumatic brain injury and her service dog provides emotional support and helps her predict migraine headaches.



Katz said Thursday that she plans to challenge the verdict. She says Newman is constantly looking for money for herself and her dog and manipulated her and others for monetary gain.



Katz said she allowed Newman to have four pets.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)