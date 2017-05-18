Single fatal car accident near Belgrade

Law enforcement responded to a fatal crash at midnight at Rocky Mountain Road by Morgan Lane near Belgrade. A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis was killed in the single vehicle accident.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Bozeman and the other passenger, a 22-year-old man also from Bozeman, do not have any reported injuries.

Road conditions were wet and muddy, but alcohol and speed are a suspected factor as well.

The Vehicle was northbound on Rocky Mountain road, half a mile north of Morgan Lane, taking a sharp right hand curve when the driver railed to keep control of the Chevy. It slid off the right side of the road, rolling several times before coming to a final upright rest in a field.