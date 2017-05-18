Community donations surpass $300,000 Missoula Gives goal

Courtesy release

2,400 Missoulians responded with generosity to calls from local nonprofits to raise funds for projects that benefit their community.

Missoula Gives, the 24-hour in-person and online fundraiser organized by the Missoula Community Foundation, generated $288,000 during the May 4-5 event, falling just short of the fundraising goal.

But Missoulians and charities rallied over the past week to help bridge the gap, bringing the new total to $308,000. Donations will continue to be collected through the end of May on www.MissoulaGives.org.

“Our community’s kindness has truly been amazing, said Meredith Printz, executive director of the Missoula Community Foundation. “This is the most successful Missoula Gives to date, and it shows how powerful Missoulians are when they join together to support the organizations that make our town unique.”

Missoula donors gave between $5 to $34,000 to benefit 155 organizations with a range of missions, including protecting open space and local agriculture, supporting survivors of domestic violence, aiding refugees, incorporating arts in schools and assisting veterans.

Awards: (Full list of winners may be found on www.MissoulaGives.org/prizes)

Most Funds Raised: Poverello Center - $20,327.32

Most Donors: Buffalo Field Campaign – 183

Greatest Increase in Donations from Last Year: Soft Landing Missoula

Greatest Number of Donors from New Participant: Harriet Anderson Memorial Foundation

Missoula Gives has raised more than $920,000 since it began in 2014. The statewide MT Gives campaign raised more than $1.2 million from 7975 donors to benefit 609 organizations. This year’s premier sponsor was the Missoula Federal Credit Union. Good Food Store, Community Medical Center, KPAX, Missoula Broadcasting Company and Karl Tyler Chevrolet provided additional support.