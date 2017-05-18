Fallen officers to be remembered in Missoula for National Police Week

On Thursday, local law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty are being remembered in Missoula for National Police Week.

Its a very emotional week for law enforcement families across the country, and especially for one family right at home in Montana.

On Tuesday morning, Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty. He is one of 129 Montana law enforcement officers to have given their lives in the line of duty since the 1800's.

On Thursday, the Missoula community will honor those fallen officers and those who still serve today.

Missoula City Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says it's important to remember their fellow officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, most recently Deputy Moore.

"It's very moving, it's a tremendous way to express our appreciation for those officers who have come before us, to say a job well done to officers currently serving, to express our feelings towards these families who have given so much to these communities," Welsh says of the ceremonies that have taken place across the nation this week.

Thursday's Memorial Ceremony is from 7:00 - 8:15 p.m.at the Missoula Memorial Rose Garden Law Enforcement Monument.

Welsh expects a bigger crowd this year, saying it will be with heavy hearts for the many in attendance.