Power outages continue in Southwestern Montana for hundreds

Hundreds are without power in Southwestern Montana Thursday morning. Affected areas include Butte, Bozeman, and Livingston.

In Bozeman, crews are working to repair Lorelei Drive, Bristol Drive, Jade Street and Clark Way, where multiple outages are reported. NWE says there is no estimated repair time.

In Livingston, lines are down causing outages on Meadow Lane, Jackson Creek Road, Teepee Ridge Road, Skyline Lane, Aspen Lane, Sunny Hillside Lane and Laughing Horse Lane.

NWE thanks customers for their patience.

To call and report an outage, call 888-467-2669. You can also check out NWE's outages at their outage mapping.