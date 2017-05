The rain and snow is slowly moving to the south east. Some mountain passes and central Montana roads remain icy and snowpacked. We also have fog in some of the western valleys. Look for slow clearing as sunshine returns Friday. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 46°/32° Butte: 47°/30° Kalispell: 62°/41° Missoula: 60°/38°