Trooper DeLaittre Memorial honors Montana's fallen officers like Deputy Moore

THREE FORKS -

The death of Deputy Mason Moore is bringing back painful memories for the father another Montana law enforcement officer, Montana Highway Trooper David DeLaittre.

After his son's death in 2010, Denny DeLaittre, built a memorial in Three Forks to honor all of Montana’s fallen officers and to help the families heal.

The town of Three Forks is crying today, one day after the death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.

"Was a very tough day for me when I found out. I knew Mr. Moore and he's a great guy it was really tough," said Denny DeLaittre.

Denny DeLaittre says, upon learning of deputy's Moore’s death, he was instantly reminded of his own fallen hero, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre.

"You know it's not easy and it will never go away, this just opens the scar in the wounds, but it will never go away there's not a day that I don't think about him," said DeLaittre.

Denny says, his son's death almost seven years ago has opened his eyes to the fact that officers die on a daily basis.

"I never realized how many we lost, but ever since my son was killed I check the number every day on the website," said DeLaittre.

That's why Denny says he made this memorial.  

"On this platform is every answer that's been killed on one of duty in Montana," said DeLaittre. 

Every time a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty, Denny changes the reader board. He also turns on the top lights of the patrol car.

It's a memorial Denny says he created for all of Montana's fallen officers. One man who supported him in his mission to create the park is the late Deputy Moore.

"He supported this park, he came here made a donation to it. And he was pretty grateful that someone would do that's been done down here for these fallen officers," said DeLaittre.

Denny’s hope for this memorial is to find the light in a tragedy. 

"I just want something good to come out of something bad," said DeLaittre.

Denny said the flags at the memorial will stay half staffed till Deputy Moore’s funeral.  

 He adds this is a time to thank all law enforcement officers for putting their lives on the line, to help Montanans stay safe.

