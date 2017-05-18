Seeley Swan, Manhattan Christian win Class C golf titles

Under wet conditions and a threat of postponement, the Class C Golf Championship tournament played on today in Seeley Lake at Double Arrow Resort Course.

Seeley Swan High School defended their home turf and won the boys team title. Manhattan Christian put together two solid days back to back to take home the girls title.

Reed Wasson of Harlowton won the boys individual title, after draining a dramatic 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th and final hole to defeat defending state champion McKinley Nicholas by one stroke.

Katara Ryan of Sunburst won the girls individual title. After being down by three strokes heading into the back nine, Ryan caught fire, and defeated Great Falls Central's Chelsey Schraner by five.

