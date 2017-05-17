Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year
McEnaney beat out eight other student-athletes for a $2000 scholarship provided by Mattress Firm. During her senior year, McEnaney raised over $7000 for Make-A-Wish Montana through a bowling and silent auction fundraiser. McEnaney is a star athlete for the Eagles on the basketball and volleyball court.
Mattress Firm is about finding students that are making a difference on and off the court, including giving back to their community.
Watch her story above to see why Kelsi is so deserving of this award.
Thank you to Mattress Firm for supporting local athletes and their dreams of college.
If you know any deserving student-athletes in your community, beginning in September, we will start another season of the Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week. You can go to our website, ABCFOXMontana.com to nominate a student-athlete that is performing on the court, as well as giving back to their community.
Congrats Kelsi!
After going 0-22 in 2014 the Sentinel Spartans softball squad rebuilt and now they are heading to the state tournament after beating rival Hellgate in a playoff. The Spartans took game one 10-0 and advanced to the tournament after winning game two 18-4. The Spartans were the three seed coming out of the west. The Class AA state softball tournament starts May 25th in Great Falls.
April 20th 2016 was just a routine practice for the Loyola softball team. “We were just playing go home, you know make the play at home, we hit the ball at our shortstop and we train the kids if you don’t make the play just go to one,” said Loyola Head Coach Troy Waters.
Just like it is across the United States, Lacrosse is exploding in popularity in the Gallatin Valley.
Bozeman senior Camille Landon is a standout on both the volleyball court and on the track, she is the two-time defending state high jump champion, but she's also a standout in the classroom.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
