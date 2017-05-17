Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEna - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year: Big Sky's Kelsi McEnaney

After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year

McEnaney beat out eight other student-athletes for a $2000 scholarship provided by Mattress Firm. During her senior year, McEnaney raised over $7000 for Make-A-Wish Montana through a bowling and silent auction fundraiser. McEnaney is a star athlete for the Eagles on the basketball and volleyball court.

Mattress Firm is about finding students that are making a difference on and off the court, including giving back to their community. 

Watch her story above to see why Kelsi is so deserving of this award.

Thank you to Mattress Firm for supporting local athletes and their dreams of college. 

If you know any deserving student-athletes in your community, beginning in September, we will start another season of the Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week. You can go to our website, ABCFOXMontana.com to nominate a student-athlete that is performing on the court, as well as giving back to their community.

Congrats Kelsi!

