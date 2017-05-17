The Tackle Shop, bringing in service since 1937

Since 1937 anglers have been coming into the tackle shop in Ennis to grab a couple girdle bugs and hit the river.

John way owner of The Tackle Shop said, "What really makes the tackle shop special is all of the history, it's been catering to fly fisherman here in Ennis for 80 years."

The Tackle Shop is the longest continually operating fly shop in the state of Montana. And this year the shop was named the Orvis Endorsed Fly-Fishing Outfitter of the Year.

"But yeah, it's a huge award, probably once and a lifetime honor for us and we are pretty happy about it right now," said Way.

Steve Shore who moved to Ennis in October has been visiting the tackle shop for close to 20 years.

"It's just a good local store. The guys are friendly and they know what they are talking about, you get good advice from them, find out what's biting and what's not," Shore said.

And now that Steve lives here in Ennis he says that he stops in about once a week. Way says that's his favorite part about owning this shop.

"You know all the folks you get to meet in this business, from all over the world, they are the real reason why we do it, is all the great people you get to meet.

Eight different people have owned The Tackle Shop before Way, but Way says he has no plan of ever getting rid of it.