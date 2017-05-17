Homestake Pass is now open - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Homestake Pass is now open

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Eastbound lanes on Homestake Pass near Butte were closed due to weather conditions. 

The Montana Department of Transportation said a few semis are jack-knifed on the pass and multiple cars have gotten stuck.

The eastbound and westbound lanes are open now but westbound lanes are requiring drivers to have chains. 

No one was injured during the close. 

