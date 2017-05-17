Butte Police are short of patrol cars after Deputy shooting

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department felt the strain of losing three police cars, damaged by gunfire in a pursuit, Tuesday morning.

Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed early Tuesday near Three Forks, during a traffic stop.

After the initial shooting, in Three Forks, the suspects allegedly sped through Butte-Silver Bow at more than 100 mph damaging police cars.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said they spotted the suspect's vehicle on the Continental Drive interchange on I-90.

Eventually, the suspect’s car came to a stop because of flat tires.

The suspects came out of their car and started shooting at officers and patrol cars.

"Then the officers returned the fire. One of the suspects was struck in the head with a round and the second individual was hit in the hand with a gunshot,” said Lester.

Sheriff Lester said none of their officers were injured during the shooting.

Undersheriff George Skuletich said the gunshots hit the hood, engine, radiator and tires of the cars.

Two of the cars only made it as far as Granite County, the other one was able to make it to Missoula County.

Skuletich added they are short cars now, which means they have to be careful with what they have left.

"If we happen to lose other cars due to mechanical failures then were going to be short again. When you lose three front line cars it just puts a strain on the other vehicles we have in our fleet,” said Skuletich.

Currently, the cars are in Missoula being investigated but patrol cars will be back Monday.