National Bison Range will continue under U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ownership

The Department of the Interior has reviewed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposal for management of the National Bison Range and determined it will continue under Service ownership.
“I took a hard look at the current proposal suggesting a new direction for the National Bison Range and assessed what this would mean for Montana and the nation,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. “As Secretary, my job is to look 100 years forward at all of Interior's resources. I recognize the Bison Range is a critical part of our past, present and future, which is why I have changed course.”
The Service will resume its review of future management actions at the range by publishing a revised notice of intent to prepare a comprehensive conservation plan (CCP) and accompanying environmental impact statement (EIS). The draft CCP/EIS will include detailed information about the planning process and will outline a range of management alternatives based on public input received over the years. Once finalized, the CCP will determine the resource management goals and visitor recreational activities for the National Bison Range over the next 15 years.
By law, the Service is required to develop a CCP for each refuge it manages, outlining specific resource management goals to meet the purpose of that refuge and the mission of the National Wildlife Refuge System as a whole. The CCP process is a collaborative process and includes partners and the public in its development.
The National Bison Range lies entirely within the boundary of the Flathead Indian Reservation of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT). As part of the planning process, the Department of the Interior is committed to evaluating a range of options that include opportunities for the CSKT to participate in the future management of the Range. Accordingly, the CSKT will be invited to be a cooperating agency in the development of the CCP and EIS. In addition to their wildlife conservation experience and expertise, members of the CSKT have a cultural, historical, and geographic connection to these lands.
For more than 100 years the National Bison Range has played a critical role in protecting American bison, one of the most iconic species in the American West. By the late 1800s, the bison population in the United States had plummeted from an estimated 30-60 million animals to a low of just 100 bison in the wild. In response to this radical decline, in 1908 President Theodore Roosevelt, signed legislation establishing the National Bison Range as a sanctuary for the imperiled species.
From an initial herd of 40, today, 350-500 bison now call the National Bison Range home. Animals from this herd are also relocated to various herds around the country in an effort to maximize genetic diversity among all federally-managed bison.
The Service is opening a 30-day public comment period for the public to comment on the scope of the CCP/EIS. Written comments must be received on or before June 19, 2017. The public may submit comments in two ways:
Email: Scoping@NBR@fws.gov
Mail or hand delivery: Toni Griffin, Refuge Planner, NBR CCP, 134 Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80228
In order to increase efficiency and save taxpayer dollars, the Service is simultaneously publishing a separate notice of intent today, which will gather information necessary to prepare a draft CCP for the rest of the units that make up the National Bison Range Complex. This notice includes Pablo, Lost Trail and Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuges, as well as the Northwest Montana Wetland Management Districts. Running the two processes side-by-side will allow the Service to combine public meetings and outreach; saving time, resources and money. Comments on that notice of intent can be delivered in the same two ways as listed above.
Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.
After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
