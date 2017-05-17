ALERT: Scam caller pretending to raise funds for fallen deputy's family

The Deer Lodge Police Department has received complaints of a man who is calling residents by phone and attempting to get their credit card information. The man is apparently advising people that he is raising money for Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty on May 16, 2017.

In the media release, the man is described as having a "foreign accent." He's saying that he represents the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and that he is accepting credit card donations.

This is a scam.

The Montana Law Enforcement Academy is not soliciting donations for Deputy Moore.

The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association is accepting donations for Deputy Moore's family. However, The is not soliciting donations by phone.

Do not provide your credit card information to this individual.