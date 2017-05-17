Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula. 

The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head, which he sustained while being apprehended by law enforcement May 16. Barrus' father Lloyd had his bail set at $2 million this afternoon in court. Lloyd Barrus faces 16 charges.  

Sheriff McDermott added, "It’s been an extremely hard time for law enforcement across the state of Montana. Our hearts are extremely heavy for the family of Mason Moore and his law enforcement family. In moments like this, we are all confronted with the fear and realization that on any day it could be one of our own officers here in Missoula.

The job LEO officers do is an extremely hard one with unknown dangers present on each and every shift. Through this tragedy, we have seen communities and law enforcement come together to support the life and family of Mason Moore, as well as all LEO agencies across the state. We want to thank you for your support and ask for continued prayers during this difficult time."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • What’s next for Lloyd and Marshall Barrus

    What’s next for Lloyd and Marshall Barrus

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 1:53 AM EDT2017-05-17 05:53:49 GMT

    A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase

    A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase

  • Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:37:28 GMT

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.  

    After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the state are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the possible motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore

  • Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

    Identity of fallen sheriff's deputy revealed

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:56:29 GMT

    The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. 

    The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. 

  • Suspected shooter of Broadwater Co. deputy no stranger to law enforcement

    Suspected shooter of Broadwater Co. deputy no stranger to law enforcement

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-05-16 22:02:04 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.

    ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.

  • Deputy shot and killed not far from Trooper DeLaittre

    Deputy shot and killed not far from Trooper DeLaittre

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-05-17 00:37:58 GMT

    Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.

    Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.

  • Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:10 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:10:22 GMT

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

    The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.  

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • WATCH: Police procession for fallen sheriff's deputy

    WATCH: Police procession for fallen sheriff's deputy

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-16 18:33:23 GMT

    Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene. 

    Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.