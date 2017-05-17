Suspect Marshall Barrus dies in Missoula hospital

Sheriff TJ McDermott is confirming that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital May 17 in Missoula.

The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head, which he sustained while being apprehended by law enforcement May 16. Barrus' father Lloyd had his bail set at $2 million this afternoon in court. Lloyd Barrus faces 16 charges.

Sheriff McDermott added, "It’s been an extremely hard time for law enforcement across the state of Montana. Our hearts are extremely heavy for the family of Mason Moore and his law enforcement family. In moments like this, we are all confronted with the fear and realization that on any day it could be one of our own officers here in Missoula.

The job LEO officers do is an extremely hard one with unknown dangers present on each and every shift. Through this tragedy, we have seen communities and law enforcement come together to support the life and family of Mason Moore, as well as all LEO agencies across the state. We want to thank you for your support and ask for continued prayers during this difficult time."