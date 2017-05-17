NEW INFO: Court documents reveal potential motive in deputy's death

After the death of a Montana deputy, communities across the county are looking for answers in a traffic stop turned deadly. Court documents provide more insight into the motive of the man charged with killing Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore.

Suspect Lloyd Barrus is facing over a dozen charges for attempted deliberate homicide regarding the shooting death of Deputy Moore, 42. Two of the 16 charges are for Accountability for Attempted Deliberate Homicide.

The affidavit ticks through the timeline of Deputy's Moore death and the arrest of Barrus father and son.

It alleges that a shot fired from Barrus' SUV at Deputy Moore lead to the officer's death. After local law enforcement found Moore's body, statewide agencies were notified.

The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department then took over the search for Barrus according to court documents. The SUV was heading westbound on I-90 near Butte, hitting speeds of 100 mph.

At mile marker 135 in Granite County officers say they saw Marshall Barrus move to the back of the vehicle where he allegedly began firing rounds at pursuing law enforcement vehicles. Two pursuing vehicles were hit, "disabling the vehicles" the affidavit reads.

Continuing to mile marker 128 in Missoula County, the SUV was stopped. Lloyd Barrus exited the driver's side, documents say, while Marshall Barrus is said to have exited from the passenger side.

Detailed in the affidavit, both men began firing at 14 officers, hitting four law enforcement vehicles. Officers identified Lloyd Barrus' gun as a Glock 9mm handgun, while his son's appeared to be a rifle or shotgun.

Returned fire mortally wounded Marshall Barrus. He is currently at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Is condition is not known.

During the shootout, law enforcement managed to shoot the handgun from Lloyd Barrus' hand before arresting him.

Officers report that he said he engaged law enforcement in the shooting hoping to force a "suicide by cop" and that he wanted to go out "at the end of a gun."

A substantial amount of empty 9mm shell casings and empty discarded magazines were located on the driver's side of the SUV according to the affidavit.

Barrus' bail was set as $2 million. Judge Marie Anderson says this will be his only day appearing in court.