Homicide charged not yet filed against Barrus

Homicide charges have not yet been filed for the shooting death of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, 42. According to Montana law, crimes are typically prosecuted in the county in which the crime occurred.

Once the investigation is complete, the investigative file will be given to Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst.

Suspect Lloyd Barrus, 61, is expected to appear in Missoula County Justice Court today at 2:30, but a new release from the Montana Department of Justice says he's appearing tomorrow.

Suspect Marshall Barrus, 38, remains hospitalized at St. Patrick Hospital.

Later this afternoon, Attorney General Tim Fox will visit Broadwater County Wynn Meehan and his staff, followed by a visit with Deputy Moore’s family.

The Division of Criminal Investigation at the Montana Department of Justice continues its investigation at this time.