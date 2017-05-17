Change of venue for Bernie Sanders Missoula visit - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Change of venue for Bernie Sanders Missoula visit

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

Venue managers confirm that Bernie Sanders will no longer be speaking at the Wilma. To accommodate the expected crowd, the venue has been changed to the Adams Center in Missoula. 

Sanders is rally in Montana for congressional candidate Rob Quist May 20 and 21. Doors open at 10 am; the event starts at 11 am.

Montanans can RSVP by texting BERNIE to 30644 or by going to http://robquist.org/bernie

