Change of venue for Bernie Sanders Missoula visit

Glacier High School just won $10,000 in cash for the “Most Memorable Graduation” from Varsity Brand Spirit Awards.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
In just their third ever season as a program, the Montana Grizzly softball team is champions of the Big Sky Conference. Behind a great pitching performance by freshman Michaela Hood and the timely hitting, the Griz beat Weber State 9-4 in the championship game, extracting revenge on the team that beat them in the last regular season game to take the regular season crown.
Saturday May 13th the University of Montana held their 120th graduating ceremony.
Responding officers were informed by dispatch that the threat occurred over the phone and Walmart management was evacuating the store.
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.
The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore. In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
