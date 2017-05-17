USA participating in Washington Search and Rescue Conference - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

USA participating in Washington Search and Rescue Conference

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The USA is joining Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Canada to be represented at the Washington Search and Rescue Conference in Republic, WA May 19-21. 

This is professional search training for SAR volunteers, including a large contingent of search dog handlers and their dogs. 

It is occupying the entire Ferry County Fairgrounds, and much of Curlew Lake State Park and Black Beach Resort. 

Guest speaker is Bob Calkins, author of “Sierra the Search Dog.”  

Republic is prepared to welcome about 300 attendees (and dozens of dogs). 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.