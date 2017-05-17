USA participating in Washington Search and Rescue Conference

The USA is joining Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Canada to be represented at the Washington Search and Rescue Conference in Republic, WA May 19-21.

This is professional search training for SAR volunteers, including a large contingent of search dog handlers and their dogs.

It is occupying the entire Ferry County Fairgrounds, and much of Curlew Lake State Park and Black Beach Resort.

Guest speaker is Bob Calkins, author of “Sierra the Search Dog.”

Republic is prepared to welcome about 300 attendees (and dozens of dogs).