Suspected deputy killer, Lloyd Barrus described as 'anti-police' and 'pro-gun'

The Southern Poverty Law Center is looking into Lloyd Barrus, one of the suspects in the killing of Broadwater Deputy Mason Moore.

In their release, SPLC described that Barrus posted anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun views across his social media.

SPLC said "In recent months, Lloyd Barrus, who has lived in Bakersfield, California, has posted assorted pro-Trump material and links to various anti-government and conspiracy theory sites, including InfoWars hosted by arch-conspiracy theorist Alex Jones."

During out own investigation into the background of Lloyd Barrus and his son Marshall, ABC FOX Montana uncovered that both men have a criminal history. Marshall Barrus, 38, was charged with a felony in 2016. Lloyd Barrus, 61, has had multiple arrests.

Our research corroborates some of the SPLC's findings on Barrus' views as well. Lloyd Barrus posted messages such as "URGENT - IMMINENT - MILITARY COUP ABOUT to TAKE PLACE" on his Twitter account May 5. On April 29 he shared a post from InfoWars claiming a 9/11 cover-up by Israel has been exposed. Other posts share ammo tests and war footage.





His Facebook Page is riddled with quotes, bible passages and memes, some of which we have collected in the slideshow above. A few posts specifically relate to law enforcement.

Marshall Barrus was reportedly shot according to law enforcement, but officials have been tight lipped on his condition. Lloyd Barrus is scheduled to appear in court at 2:30 pm Wednesday.

Our reporters will continue to look into Barrus' background and the case as it develops.