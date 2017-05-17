Traffic Alert: Homestake Pass closed again - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Traffic Alert: Homestake Pass closed again

BUTTE -

Eastbound lanes on Homestake Pass near Butte is closing due to weather. The Montana Department of Transportation say a few semis are jack-knifed on the pass and multiple cars have gotten stuck.

The pass was closed earlier today before reopening, but weather conditions have not improved enough for safe travel. 

