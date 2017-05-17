Traffic Alert: Homestake Pass closed again

A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
A look at what lies ahead for the two alleged suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting and car chase
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks.
The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Deputy murdered this morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
ABC FOX Montana is learning more about the two suspects involved in Tuesday morning's fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says that the suspects are a father and son duo. The father, who is no stranger to law enforcement, is identified as 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus. The son is identified as Marshall Barrus, 38, from Gallatin County.
Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.
Deputy Moore was shot and killed not far from where another Montana Law Enforcement Officer was killed. Almost seven years ago, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David DeLaittre was killed in the line of duty.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said a police procession, which is customary to show respect, led the body of the fallen Broadwater County sheriff's deputy away from the crime scene.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.
The sudden death of Deputy Mason Moore of Broadwater County brings up a painful past for the Flathead Valley.